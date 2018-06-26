Harbaugh invited Webber to be an honorary captain at a football game this fall, and Beilein was more than happy about it.

Michigan head basketball coach John Beilein has been working on getting Chris Webber back to U-M, but it was Jim Harbaugh who will apparently make it happen.

“I think we have to. Since the day I got here — and of course there were five or six years where I was limited with what I could say about that era — but since the ban’s been off I’ve reached out to Chris several times, and I’ve continued to do that,” Beilein said.



“We’re going to try to continue to build bridges, really work at making sure there’s a lot of healing going forward. The men’s basketball program has taken a lot of twists and turns [in history]. I want every player who has ever played here to feel like he’s part of that building, Chris and anyone else. They’re part of the program.”

That’s not limited to the Fab Five, though Beilein hopes to see the quintet reunited at Crisler Center, as well.

“That’s a quest with every player, not just Chris and the Fab Five,” he said. “But we’re really looking forward to the day we get him back here with our team, in front of crowds and things like that.

NOTES

Beilein is excited about his latest rebuild after losing four key players from the roster.

“There are only three people with junior or senior written next to their name,” Beilein said. “Whatever you want to call it, remodeling, rebuilding, we’ve lost a lot of talent in the last two years, a bushel load. Some year the replacements are immediate. Some replacement takes two or three years to develop that.”

More than the talent, the Wolverines lost great teammates in Moritz Wagner, Duncan Robinson, Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Jaaron Simmons.

“This new generation of Michigan basketball, they may have to work at being great teammates. That’s one of the things we’ll teach all summer long,” Beilein said.

Abdur-Rahkman was a perfect example of that. He broke his foot several weeks ago and will continue to rehab before looking for a team, NBA or otherwise.

“I think it is very positive that he’ll be back and at full strength very soon. I think he had one NBA tryout that went really well, then ended up breaking his foot,” Beilein said. “It’s fully repaired. I don’t know what the plan will be, but it did negate some of his opportunities to play in the rookie league this summer.”

• Beilein is pleased that his new contract will include nice raises for his assistants.

“That is a thing that was very important to me and to them and their families,” he said. “[A.D.] Warde [Manuel] came to me with it. We discussed it last year, and then he came to me with it. So again, he really gets it, and it’s an important step in our program, as well.”