Beilein Will Accompany Wagner To NBA Draft, Is Hearing Good Things
Michigan head coach John Beilein will be at the NBA Draft to support Moritz Wagner a week from Thursday. He's hearing what many others are ... that his former standout is moving up NBA Draft lists.
Some have projected Wagner to go late in the first round; others believe he's destined for early second round. Regardless, Beilein said, it's most important he finds the right fit.
"Wherever he goes, if he goes 25, 20, 30 or 35, it doesn't make a difference," Beilein told the Huge Show's Bill Simonson. I just want him to go to the right team he can grow with. The money ... over time it’s about the second contract, so it's going to be similar in all those areas, so get guarantees in all those areas.
"He’s going to make everybody better just by walking into that locker room and on the floor. He brings sunshine to every practice, every workout everywhere. People will love him in the NBA, just love what he brings to a team’s culture … let alone he can play a little bit, too."
Wagner worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers last week, and though he didn't make as many shots as he wanted to, didn't win as many games, he said he got a good workout. He also got a chance to talk with Lakers President Rob Pelinka, a former Wolverine himself.
Asked if they talked about the greatness of Michigan, Wagner smiled.
"We know that. We don't have to talk about that a lot," he said. "We see each other around. It's always good to see a fellow Wolverine. He's a good dude; it's good to see people you know."
Wagner said he made one of the best decisions of his life when he chose to attend Michigan. He told us several weeks ago he "looked like a genius" back home when others had questioned why he wanted to play college ball.
He told NBA DraftXpress it was still a tough call.
“Even though it looks now that I made the right decision and it should have been an easy decision, it wasn’t at all,” Wagner said. “At that point, I was really torn ... sleepless nights, you know, all that stuff, just because Alba Berlin was a great resource for me. It provided everything I needed in the city I grew up in, something very unique, so I had everything I always dreamed of.
“And then Michigan on the other hand, I just risked it a little bit and went with Michigan, an unknown, and it worked out. It was a gut feeling, and a lot of people come up to me and ask me, ‘Should everyone go to college?’ You can’t say that just because everyone is so different that it depends on every individual.”
Beilein has been to New York several times in recent years for the NBA Draft, having had seven first rounders. He didn't go for Caris LeVert's draft, which he still regrets, but he'll be there for Wagner.
"We're hearing (he's moving up), as well," Beilein said. "We’re excited to go to the draft next week, and may bring the whole staff. I've always gone before, and I regret for some reason … when Caris was there it was so uncertain because he had come off injures, so we didn't know where he'd go or if he'd go. Then we had camps going on or something.
"This timing is perfect, so I'm going to go with Moe a week from Thursday."
