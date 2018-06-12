Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach John Beilein will be at the NBA Draft to support Moritz Wagner a week from Thursday. He's hearing what many others are ... that his former standout is moving up NBA Draft lists.

Some have projected Wagner to go late in the first round; others believe he's destined for early second round. Regardless, Beilein said, it's most important he finds the right fit.

"Wherever he goes, if he goes 25, 20, 30 or 35, it doesn't make a difference," Beilein told the Huge Show's Bill Simonson. I just want him to go to the right team he can grow with. The money ... over time it’s about the second contract, so it's going to be similar in all those areas, so get guarantees in all those areas.



"He’s going to make everybody better just by walking into that locker room and on the floor. He brings sunshine to every practice, every workout everywhere. People will love him in the NBA, just love what he brings to a team’s culture … let alone he can play a little bit, too."

Wagner worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers last week, and though he didn't make as many shots as he wanted to, didn't win as many games, he said he got a good workout. He also got a chance to talk with Lakers President Rob Pelinka, a former Wolverine himself.

Asked if they talked about the greatness of Michigan, Wagner smiled.

"We know that. We don't have to talk about that a lot," he said. "We see each other around. It's always good to see a fellow Wolverine. He's a good dude; it's good to see people you know."