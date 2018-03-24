But Wagner almost wasn’t a Wolverine thanks to his e-mail spam folder. It took Beilein a while to watch the film Herber, his former standout, sent him, but even longer for Wagner to respond.

Michigan head coach John Beilein knew he was going to offer junior center Moritz Wagner after his first conversation with the German, even having seem limited film on him. He was intrigued when former West Virginia player Johannes Herber recommended him, and blown away the first time he spoke with him.

“It’s a legendary story,” Wagner said with a grin. “I felt bad. Two weeks later I discovered it, and I was shocked. He had texted twice. I thought, ‘I’d better answer this guy.’”

Beilein was just trying to clean up his email when he finally watched the film.

“It was maybe two or three weeks later that I watched this video, and then I called [Herber], and then I called Moe,” Beilein recalled. “And on the phone, the energy on the phone was incredible.

“So I just said, you know what? We can't sit on this. I think this kid is going to be pretty good, but nobody's been over to see him. I'm going over to see him.”

Because there is no high school basketball in Europe, the NCAA doesn't allow coaches to watch European players, so he had to go off the film. Beilein went to Germany anyway to visit him in his flat.

“I asked for a big German dinner and a beer. I got both of them. That was it,” Beilein said. “When I got in the elevator with the young man, a small elevator, and went up, by the time I got out of the elevator I said, ‘If this kid's good at all, I'm going to give him a scholarship,’ because he was so engaging. What you see right there is who he is.”

He tried to make the trip discreetly to keep Wagner off the radar, wearing no Michigan gear, but it didn’t work out so well. Fans saw him get off the plane on his way home, and it hit twitter that he was overseas.

“So you can run, but you can’t hide,” Beilein said with a grin.

Now, Wagner is playing in front of huge Michigan contingents in the world’s most famous cities. Thousands of U-M fans showed up both in New York for the Big Ten Tournament and again in Los Angeles. Beilein noted it felt like a home game again when the Wolverines thrashed Texas A&M Thursday night.

It was eye opening for Wagner when he arrived in the United States.

“I knew about it, that it was a big brand, but in comparison to other big brands, this is like a bigger brand, a very unique thing,” he said. “I wasn’t aware of it that way … I was aware, but not to that extent.

“I remember watching the Elite Eight with Michigan and Kentucky with my dad, with no ambition of going to Michigan. My dad was like, ‘This is crazy … the music, the band; you’ve got to go there, to college.' Now I’m playing in the Elite Eight with Michigan with the big band, a lot of people in Los Angeles.”

Wagner and Beilein have continued to bond since, and it’s one of the reasons the big German hasn’t been in a hurry to leave. Some believe he might even return for his senior year.

There are still times Wagner (whose English is very good now) plays the language barrier card when the two don’t see eye to eye, but Beilein has become wise to it.

“It’s a great relationship, obviously, because he’s on me so much," Wagner said. "If you watch practice sometimes you might think, ‘okay, do they have a great relationship?’ But I know the way he cares about me and the team. He’s been on me for three years, and I appreciate that because he wants me to get better.

“The fact that somebody gets on you means he has hope, believes you will get it. I take that as a compliment and try to get better.”

Beilein is even comfortable enough to joke to national reporters, ‘is there anyone out there who can say that’s a dumb foul in German?’ knowing Wagner won’t take it personally, the way he did after one Big Ten Tournament game.

But the two are close, and that won’t change.

“He’s got an incredible personality, and I think I have a bond with that young man,” Beilein said weeks ago. “I’ve coached a lot of kids, but maybe he goes into the special category of a kid you love coaching no matter what. It’s amazing how we connected. It’s just a perfect fit.”