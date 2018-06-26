His quest to take U-M to another level has just begun.

Since he’s arrived in Ann Arbor, Beilein has won two Big Ten titles (and was missed free throws away from a third), two Big Ten Tournament championships, made two NCAA Title games and the Elite Eight. He’s now ready for more.



If an NBA team comes calling again — and he wouldn’t admit how many times it’s happened since he was at Michigan, but it’s been more than a few — he’s going to say ‘thanks, but no thanks.’

“I think I ran that race. You can’t run that race too many times,” Beilein said. “I ran that race, and I don’t know what I would have done [had the Pistons offered]” …

“Right now where I am in my life, I want to make Michigan … this decade of Michigan basketball has been pretty good. I want to finish this decade and beyond of just having this program that is always in the hunt for a Big Ten Championship. That’s anywhere in the top five, a couple games out. I think this league is going to be excellent for years to come.”

That starts with recruiting, and Beilein hopes his new contract extension will erase any doubt about where he’ll be in the future. It starts in state, he said, and keeping the talented kids (those who are good fits) at home.

“With Michigan and Michigan State, Duke and North Carolina might rival Michigan and Michigan State for success in the NCAA Tournament the last several years. They might rival us with how many people we have been able put in the pros. We’ve got two elite programs in this state. It makes a lot of sense for the right kids in this state to go to one of these schools.”

Beilein is so confident about the direction of his program and his fit in it that he agreed to a contract without an agent.

“That’s true,” he confirmed. “[A.D.] Warde [Manuel] and I have been eyeball to eyeball. I had an agent up until I went to West Virginia. Once I went though it … I’ve had eight different jobs, and I didn’t have an agent for the first six. All of a sudden I got an agent for the seventh, and I figured why do I? I don’t need this.

“I don't want to say I’m super intelligent, but there are some pretty simple things about a contract, and talking man to man and gaining an understanding. So Warde’s been terrific through it all.”

It has yet to be signed, but it’s all done minus a random ‘T’ to be crossed or ‘I’ to be dotted.

“Hopefully before we hit the road,” Beilein said. “It could be tomorrow or at least before we hit the road recruiting. I want recruits we’re involved with and our current players to know that the plan is to continue coaching.”

As previously noted, it’s a rolling contract that extends each year.

“This is new territory for just about everybody in their life when they get to this point,” he said with a smile. “I feel good. I’m working out hard, doing squats and everything. I feel good, so I don’t know where it will all end. The whole idea is, ‘let’s not get to this thing where every three years we have to put an extension in,’ because it’s working. Warde has a lot of faith in that.

“When the day comes, I’ll know when it comes and there won’t be any big deal. Will be like coach resigned today. I know when will be the right time. It’s not now.”