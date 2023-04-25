News More News
Michigan Basketball: Big Ten opponents announced for 2023-24 season

The Big Ten Conference announced its conference game assignments on Tuesday with the Michigan basketball program knowing who the Wolverines will be facing and where it has to travel to during conference play.

This season, the Wolverines will play Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin with home-only contests and will face Maryland, Northwestern and Penn State away this season.

Tipoff times and dates will be announced later in the offseason.

Here is the full breakdown for the Wolverines:

Home: Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin

Away: Maryland, Northwestern, Penn State

Home/Away: Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers

