Michigan freshman Ignas Brazdeikis scored 17 points to lead Michigan to an 82-72 win over the Madrid Generals in the first of three exhibitions in Spain.

MGoBlue.com reportsBrazdiekis' tough drives to the hole in the fourth quarter and redshirt sophomore Austin Davis' tough play down low helped the Wolverines keep Madrid at arm’s length after opening up a third quarter lead. The game was tied at 39 at the half … sophomore Jordan Poole scored 10 of his 12 points in the first to help the Wolverines rally from an 8-2 deficit.



Davis (12 points) scored 12 points and helped U-M rally to an 8-8 tie. He banged inside for rebounds and putbacks and overall played very well.

Redshirt junior Charles Matthews scored 13 points, freshman Brandon Johns scored eight points off the bench and junior big man Jon Teske added six.