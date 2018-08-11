Michigan freshman Ignas Brazdeikis has only been on campus for several weeks, but he's already making an impression. The 6-7 standout is built like a rock, finished incredibly well around the rim in Thursday's scrimmage and will undoubtedly make an impact as a frosh.

The five-star Canadian admitted the intensity had been something to get used to in the early going.

“The attention to detail in every single thing we do is looked at. You can’t take boxing out off … nothing. It’s just all about going as hard as you can," he said. "The [upperclassmen] have been a real help so far, especially [redshirt junior wing] Charles Matthews to me because we’re at a similar position and he’s a really experienced player, a great player. He’s teaching me a lot right now. I’m just learning every single day and trying to soak in everything I can.”

But he's not against talking a bit of trash, either. He did plenty of it while finishing over Matthews and others during Thursday's scrimmage, and he's showed signs of being unstoppable at times.

There's still been plenty to improve, he admitted.

“Probably when I catch the ball, it’s whether to shoot or drive, or when," he said. "They close a lot faster than high school basketball. I was just adjusting to whether I have to shoot or attack. Now I’m finally getting the gist of that and shooting a lot faster.

“Then Coach Yak [Luke Yaklich] has been on me every single practice on defense. It’s definitely difficult because there are such high level players. I’m guarding Charles Matthews every single practice, but it’s good. I’m really competing out there and definitely learning a lot.”

He's the rare freshman who is learning more than one position right off the bat. The Wolverines travel to Spain for three games starting Aug. 17, and he'll likely be used in many different ways.

“Coach B. [John Beilein] and I, we were talking and he sees me playing a lot of the two [shooting guard] and the four [power forward] this year, switching between those two positions. He wants me to be position-less and play every position I can.”

But he's getting used to it, and he's already comfortable in Ann Arbor with his freshman class. David DeJulius, Colin Castleton, Brandon Johns and Adrien Nunez have already become his brothers.

“We love each other. We do everything together — homework, study together, eat together," he said. "It’s definitely great between all of us. I feel we have the same goals as the seniors, and that’s winning the championship.”