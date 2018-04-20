Michigan redshirt sophomore forward Charles Matthews has declared for the NBA Draft without an agent, he announced Friday on Twitter.

"After careful consideration with my parents and coaching staff, I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2018 NBA Draft without hiring an agent. I give thanks to the Lord for this amazing opportunity, as well as the entire University of Michigan for their support. Go Blue!"

This season, Matthews averaged 13.o points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists per contest.

"We have loved the initiative and maturity Charles has shown during this early phase of the testing the NBA Draft process," said U-M coach John Beilein. "We have been, and will continue, to work closely with Charles and his family to gain as much information as possible in the weeks ahead."

He is projected to go undrafted, but by entering the draft, he can workout with NBA teams, attend the NBA Scouting Combine in Chicago if invited and get valuable feedback on what he needs to do to improve his draft stock.

If Matthews chooses to return to Michigan, he must make that decision by May 30. The combine is scheduled for May 16-20, and draft for June 21.