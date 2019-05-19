News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-19 09:17:39 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Coaching Search, Sunday Update: Momentum Builds

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Michigan Football Preview magazine.

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh

We spoke to a number of people Saturday on and off the record in search of information about Michigan's basketball coaching search,

U9hmi1dvlllved6c2aqe
Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

SUNDAY MORNING BASKETBALL COACH SEARCH UPDATES

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}