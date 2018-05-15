Ticker
Michigan Basketball: Contract Extension In The Works For Beilein

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

As we first reported during the Big Ten Tournament in New York, Michigan head coach John Beilein is open to a contract extension.

It's closer now to becoming reality.

Michigan's John Beilein is currently on contract through 2021.

"As a matter of fact we are [talking about that]," Beilein told ESPN Monday."[Athletic director] Warde [Manuel] and I have been so busy and apart, but we're working on that right now. So stay tuned."

We wrote in this column several weeks ago that this would probably happen: MONDAY MUSINGS: A Surreal Weekend, Beilein's Contract and More

Beilein, 65 years old, has been on the Michigan bench since 2007. He signed a two-year extension ($3.37 million annually) in 2015 to keep him in Ann Arbor through 2020-21, but when asked during this year's National Championship game appearance — Beilein's second in six years — if he felt he had a bargain in his coach, Manuel responded, "for now."

The insinuation, of course, was that Beilein was going to get a well deserved payday.

Beilein is Michigan's all-time wins leader with a 248-143 record.

