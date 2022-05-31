Michigan basketball drops in latest Way-Too-Early rankings

ESPN dropped its latest Way-Too-Early Top 25 rankings, and Michigan basketball dropped six spots from the previous list.

With the number of mock drafts that see rising sophomore Caleb Houstan landing in the first round, the Wolverines seem likely to lose Houstan, while fellow rising sophomore, Moussa Diabate, remains an unknown in the draft process.

With that news in mind, ESPN dropped U-M from No. 14 to No. 20 in its preseason Top 25.

"The reason for the rankings drop is the likely departure of Caleb Houstan. He has moved into the top 50 of ESPN's draft rankings and also skipped the NBA combine, giving the impression he has a first-round promise. If Houstan does leave, Howard could turn to powerful forward Terrance Williams in the starting lineup."

This is how ESPN projects Michigan's starting lineup for next season:

Jaelin Llewellyn (15.7 PPG at Princeton)

Jett Howard (No. 41 in ESPN 100)

Terrance Williams II (4.7 PPG)

Moussa Diabate (9.0 PPG)

Hunter Dickinson (18.6 PPG)

According to these rankings, the Big Ten will have a down year. ESPN's rankings list Indiana as the best team in the conference at No. 14, ahead of No. 20 Michigan. Illinois (No. 25) is the only other team ranked in the conference. Ohio State is listed as one of the first five teams out.

The top five puts North Carolina at the top and rounds out with Houston, Kentucky, UCLA, and Creighton.

Michigan will play No. 3 Kentucky in London on Dec. 4, then at home on Dec. 17. The Wolverines will also play No. 1 UNC on Dec. 21 in the Jumpman Invitational.