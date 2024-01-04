On Thursday night at Crisler Center, the Michigan men's basketball team fell to 6-8 overall and 1-2 in conference play with a 73-71 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Nimari Burnett led the way in scoring for the Wolverines with 17 points, and although Michigan shot poorly from beyond the arc once again, there is clearly a much larger and important issue with the program right now.

The Michigan basketball program, as it is currently constructed, is incapable of winning close basketball games.

In six wins this season, Michigan has won by an average of more than 17 points. Meanwhile, in its eight losses, Michigan loses by an average of just 6.5 points.

Not only is Michigan incapable of winning close games, it has made a habit of losing buy-games to mid-major teams. The Wolverines have dropped games to Long Beach State and McNeese this season, and they also lost to Central Michigan at home last season.

Michigan is now 43-39 in the 82 games since the Elite Eight Loss to UCLA in 2021, and things have regressed in a nightmarish way for the program and its fans.

Perhaps one of the biggest issues with the team as it is currently constructed is that there is no depth whatsoever.

The Wolverines got a total of 24 bench minutes from three different players — Will Tschetter, Tray Jackson and Youssef Khayat.

Tschetter, Jackson and Khayat combined for eight points, one rebound and three personal fouls during their time on the floor.

In a game that allows 200 minutes to be played — 40 minutes by five players on the court at all times — Michigan had its starting five on the floor for a total of 176 minutes.

Meanwhile, Minnesota's bench played a total of 51 minutes, more than double that of the Wolverines' bench.

Michigan didn't have a single backup guard enter the game all night. Jaelin Llewellyn has been on and off the injury report of late, but he was listed as healthy ahead of Thursday's matchup and he didn't play.

Dug McDaniel played all 40 minutes, and Nimari Burnett played 35 as Michigan kept its starting backcourt on the court nearly the entire night.

No team, no matter how talented its starting five is — which, for the record, Michigan's starting five isn't all that talented — can win many games when it doesn't make any substitutions.

With No. 9 Illinois and No. 1 Purdue looming in mid-January, Michigan better look to steal at least one, if not two of the next three against Penn State, Maryland or Ohio State or else its fans will certainly check out for the remainder of the season.

The team will travel east to take on Penn State at The Palestra on Sunday.