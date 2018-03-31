Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Several minutes of highlights from different sources following Michigan's 69-57 win over Loyola (Chicago) in the Final Four.
Live in the Locker Room! #GoBlue #FinalFour https://t.co/f2yZZcFZ6h— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) April 1, 2018
All class from Jordan Poole with #SisterJean 👏pic.twitter.com/H0OXMxHUIi— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) April 1, 2018
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook