SAN ANTONIO, TX — Loyola (Chicago) plays somewhat like Michigan, recruits to its system and defends well, having drawn comparisons to the Wolverines. A few here in San Antonio have referred to them as “like a little brother program” to Michigan's, quick to note that it had nothing to do with their play … only that they’re a mid-major.

All of the Wolverines, in fact, said there was no doubt in their mind Loyola could beat them, especially if they didn’t play well.



“That’s a very good team,” redshirt sophomore Charles Matthews said. “They execute very well, defend very well. It’s going to be a good game, but hopefully we come out and win it.

“I didn’t know much about them [even being a Chicago native]. To see them come out of nowhere like they did … they had a hell of a season.”

Michigan head coach John Beilein has built his program on hard work, high character and togetherness. On Thursday, Loyola (Chicago) head coach Porter Moser listed off a number of characteristics he felt made this program successful.

Had someone transcribed his comments without his name, many might have thought they were the Michigan coach’s.

“It starts in the recruiting process,” Moser said. “We recruited to this system. When I was with Coach [Rick] Majerus [at St. Louis], in his Wisconsin accent he would say, ‘spacing is offense and offense is spacing.’ I took so much about the spacing from him, and then we added a little pace to it. We kind of call it pace and space.

“But in the recruiting process, my assistants ad nauseam understand I like skilled guys, guys that can shoot, pass and dribble with this offense. We've recruited to it into the system, not the other way around, trying to get guys, and then the development's a big part of it.”

So is unselfishness, which is one of the traits this Michigan squad has in spades. U-M has a sixth man of the year in Duncan Robinson who sacrificed starting for the good of the team … Loyola’s Aundre Jackson was the same, a sixth man of the year in the Missouri Valley Conference last year.

Their willingness to share the ball is similar to U-M’s, and it’s been evident in every game they’ve played.

“You've got to get guys that are willing to share it, move it, be unselfish, and that's why we recruited so many guys that come from winning programs, seven state champions,” Moser said.

“…I think people have enjoyed watching us play, and I said that when we were 0-0 with just one person in our press conference. I said we're a fun team to watch because we share it and we move it. The unselfishness that people see, the sharing the ball … Aundre Jackson could be the biggest definition of that, as unselfish as anybody.

“…We felt he was better coming off the bench like he did last year. Not one time did he complain. Not one time did he walk in my office and said, ‘Coach, can we talk about me not starting?’ Never once, not once. The team's bigger than one person, and he's the best example of that, is that he's done whatever he's asked, played his role … and he played a big role. He's actually the leading scorer in the four games of the tournament off the bench. And he exemplifies unselfishness and willing to be part of something bigger than himself.”

Those words, too, could have been Beilein’s on Robinson. Robinson relinquished his starting job to freshman Isaiah Livers early in the Big Ten season, but he’s played the vast majority of the minutes at the four spot, scored in double figures in five of eight postseason games and been one of the team’s most valuable players down the stretch.

Beilein is among those who sees the similarities in his Wolverines and the Ramblers.

“I think there are a lot,” he said. “Porter's worked for a few coaches and he's been a head coach at Loyola and before, so I see the Rick Majerus influence. I see just tremendous individual defenders, so they don't have to give a lot of help, and we would like to think that we're similar in that way. I think we play the game efficiently at both ends of the floor, but both of us start with our defense. We really pride ourselves in playing good ‘D.’ But they're a lot like us. If you watch Mo Wagner, he'd have a monster of a game and then somebody else does it.

“They're all hard games. They’ve got one guy that can get to the foul line or shoot it, and you've got to key on him. He sees everything … that's hard. But you need five good defenders on the floor to guard these guys, because they'll find a weak guy.”

Loyola might even be a team Beilein rooted for to win this weekend if it weren’t his team on the other bench. He’s risen from the lowest levels to where he is now, and he appreciates what Moser has accomplished.

“They've worked very hard, and I think we've seen this with VCU, we saw it with George Mason, we saw it with Butler. These teams are good,” he said. “It’s the counter to what happens in many power conferences … we have such young teams and then they have a transfer. They have a young kid who just like came right in, the big kid has done just a great job for them, as well as the kids who come off the bench.

“But we're going to see more of it, and it's what makes college basketball great; that it's not — talent is very important to winning. Culture is very important. And when you can have a mid-major, low-major with a great culture, you can beat anybody. And the talent grows through practice — you can win any basketball game.”