Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-31 08:39:20 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball/Football Audio: Chris Balas On The Huge Show

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Chris Balas joins The Huge Show's Bill Simonson to talk Michigan basketball and football before the Final Four.

Djjxe7y8tfky3aaio5on
John Beilein and Michigan will play Loyola Saturday night in San Antonio.
AP Images

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}