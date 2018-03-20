Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-20 16:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball-Football Podcast: Doug Karsch

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Kuqmi0hk81b0hb6p12wx
Freshman guard Jordan Poole sent the Wolverines racing into the Sweet 16 on Thursday.

Detroit radio personality Doug Karsch joined the podcast with senior editor John Borton, talking Michigan basketball and football.

Here's the podcast …


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}