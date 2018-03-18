Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
In a day full of upsets, No. 7 seed Texas A&M pulled off a stunning victory against No. 2 seed North Carolina in the second round of the West Region in Charlotte, N.C.
It didn't just squeak by either — the Aggies dominated the Tar Heels, winning 86-65.
Michigan will play Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Los Angeles, Calif.
Texas A&M (22-12) has a pretty balanced attack with six players averaging nine points per game or more. However, one of those players — fifth-year senior guard Duane Wilson — got hurt against Kentucky back in mid February and is out for the season.
Here are the Aggies starters and stats.
|Name
|Year
|Position
|Points Per Game
|Rebounds Per Game
|Assists Per Game
|
TJ Starks
|
Freshman
|
G
|
9.7
|
2.0
|
2.2
|
Admon Gilder
|
Junior
|
G
|
12.4
|
4.1
|
2.6
|
DJ Hogg
|
Junior
|
F
|
11.1
|
5.2
|
2.5
|
Robert Williams
|
Sophomore
|
F
|
10.4
|
9.2
|
1.4
|
Tyler Davis
|
Junior
|
C
|
14.5
|
9.0
|
1.3
|
Tonny Trocha-Morelos
|
Senior
|
C (Sixth Man)
|
6.8
|
4.4
|
1.2
KenPom Ranks
KenPom.com Rank: No. 29
Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 111.2 (72nd nationally)
Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 94.3 (12th)
Points Per Game: 74.9
Points Allowed Per Game: 69.8
|Opponent
|Result
|Home/Away/Neutral Site
|
#11 West Virginia
|
W, 88-65
|
Neutral Site
|
UC Santa Barbara
|
W, 84-65
|
Home
|
Oklahoma State
|
W, 72-55
|
Neutral Site
|
Penn State
|
W, 98-87
|
Neutral Site
|
Pepperdine
|
W, 81-65
|
Home
|
#10 USC
|
W, 75-59
|
Away
|
UT Rio Grande Valley
|
W, 78-60
|
Home
|
Arizona
|
L, 67-64
|
Neutral Site
|
Prairie View A&M
|
W, 73-53
|
Home
|
Savannah State
|
W, 113-66
|
Home
|
Northern Kentucky
|
W, 64-58
|
Home
|
Buffalo
|
W, 89-73
|
Home
|
Alabama
|
L, 79-57
|
Away
|
Florida
|
L, 83-66
|
Home
|
LSU
|
L, 69-68
|
Home
|
#21 Kentucky
|
L, 74-73
|
Away
|
#24 Tennessee
|
L, 75-62
|
Away
|
Ole Miss
|
W, 71-69
|
Home
|
Missouri
|
W, 60-49
|
Home
|
LSU
|
L, 77-65
|
Away
|
#5 Kansas
|
L, 79-68
|
Away
|
Arkansas
|
W, 80-66
|
Home
|
South Carolina
|
W, 83-60
|
Home
|
#8 Auburn
|
W, 81-80
|
Away
|
#24 Kentucky
|
W, 85-74
|
Home
|
Missouri
|
L, 62-58
|
Away
|
Arkansas
|
L, 94-75
|
Away
|
Mississippi State
|
L, 93-81
|
Home
|
Vanderbilt
|
W, 89-81
|
Away
|
Georgia
|
W, 61-60
|
Away
|
Alabama
|
W, 68-66
|
Home
|
Alabama
|
L, 71-70
|
Neutral Site
|
No. 10 seed Providence
|
W, 73-69
|
Neutral Site
|
No. 2 seed North Carolina
|
W, 86-65
|
Neutral Site
Observations
Texas A&M appears to be a streaky team, suffering its losses in bunches.
Right now, however, the Aggies are playing well and will provide a stiff test for Michigan. The two teams played both Penn State and LSU, with both U-M and Texas A&M beating the Nittany Lions but both falling to LSU (A&M lost twice).
The Aggies have an eight-man rotation and are very big inside. Both Davis and Williams are 6-foot-10 and Williams especially is a good defender.
---
