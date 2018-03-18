Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-18 18:32:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball: Get To Know Texas A&M

Andrew Vailliencourt • TheWolverine.com
@AndrewVcourt
Staff

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Rrsggd2qmbathhd0qi85
Texas A&M is led in scoring by center Tyler Davis.
USA TODAY Sports

In a day full of upsets, No. 7 seed Texas A&M pulled off a stunning victory against No. 2 seed North Carolina in the second round of the West Region in Charlotte, N.C.

It didn't just squeak by either — the Aggies dominated the Tar Heels, winning 86-65.

Michigan will play Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Los Angeles, Calif.

Texas A&M (22-12) has a pretty balanced attack with six players averaging nine points per game or more. However, one of those players — fifth-year senior guard Duane Wilson — got hurt against Kentucky back in mid February and is out for the season.

Here are the Aggies starters and stats.

Texas A&amp;M Starting Lineup + Sixth Man
Name Year Position Points Per Game Rebounds Per Game Assists Per Game

TJ Starks

Freshman

G

9.7

2.0

2.2

Admon Gilder

Junior

G

12.4

4.1

2.6

DJ Hogg

Junior

F

11.1

5.2

2.5

Robert Williams

Sophomore

F

10.4

9.2

1.4

Tyler Davis

Junior

C

14.5

9.0

1.3

Tonny Trocha-Morelos

Senior

C (Sixth Man)

6.8

4.4

1.2

KenPom Ranks

KenPom.com Rank: No. 29

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 111.2 (72nd nationally)

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 94.3 (12th)

Points Per Game: 74.9

Points Allowed Per Game: 69.8

Texas A&amp;M Schedule (In Order)
Opponent Result Home/Away/Neutral Site

#11 West Virginia

W, 88-65

Neutral Site

UC Santa Barbara

W, 84-65

Home

Oklahoma State

W, 72-55

Neutral Site

Penn State

W, 98-87

Neutral Site

Pepperdine

W, 81-65

Home

#10 USC

W, 75-59

Away

UT Rio Grande Valley

W, 78-60

Home

Arizona

L, 67-64

Neutral Site

Prairie View A&M

W, 73-53

Home

Savannah State

W, 113-66

Home

Northern Kentucky

W, 64-58

Home

Buffalo

W, 89-73

Home

Alabama

L, 79-57

Away

Florida

L, 83-66

Home

LSU

L, 69-68

Home

#21 Kentucky

L, 74-73

Away

#24 Tennessee

L, 75-62

Away

Ole Miss

W, 71-69

Home

Missouri

W, 60-49

Home

LSU

L, 77-65

Away

#5 Kansas

L, 79-68

Away

Arkansas

W, 80-66

Home

South Carolina

W, 83-60

Home

#8 Auburn

W, 81-80

Away

#24 Kentucky

W, 85-74

Home

Missouri

L, 62-58

Away

Arkansas

L, 94-75

Away

Mississippi State

L, 93-81

Home

Vanderbilt

W, 89-81

Away

Georgia

W, 61-60

Away

Alabama

W, 68-66

Home

Alabama

L, 71-70

Neutral Site

No. 10 seed Providence

W, 73-69

Neutral Site

No. 2 seed North Carolina

W, 86-65

Neutral Site
Record: 22-12

Observations

Texas A&M appears to be a streaky team, suffering its losses in bunches.

Right now, however, the Aggies are playing well and will provide a stiff test for Michigan. The two teams played both Penn State and LSU, with both U-M and Texas A&M beating the Nittany Lions but both falling to LSU (A&M lost twice).

The Aggies have an eight-man rotation and are very big inside. Both Davis and Williams are 6-foot-10 and Williams especially is a good defender.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}