In a day full of upsets, No. 7 seed Texas A&M pulled off a stunning victory against No. 2 seed North Carolina in the second round of the West Region in Charlotte, N.C.

It didn't just squeak by either — the Aggies dominated the Tar Heels, winning 86-65.

Michigan will play Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 on Thursday in Los Angeles, Calif.

Texas A&M (22-12) has a pretty balanced attack with six players averaging nine points per game or more. However, one of those players — fifth-year senior guard Duane Wilson — got hurt against Kentucky back in mid February and is out for the season.



Here are the Aggies starters and stats.