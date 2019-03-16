Ticker
basketball

Michigan Basketball: Highlights/Photos — U-M Pounds Iowa, 74-53

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan hammered Iowa, 74-53, in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Here are highlights and photos ...

Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis finished two, three-point plays in U-M's win Friday.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Jordan Poole hit his first three to help Michigan get off to a good start against Iowa.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Zavier Simpson finishes one of his patented hook shots in transition.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Jon Teske finished with a double double for the Wolverines in their win over the Hawkeyes with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Sophomore Eli Brooks scored six points off the bench in Michigan's win over Iowa.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery had no answers for Michigan's offense Friday.
USA TODAY Sports Images
The Wolverines got redshirt junior forward Charles Matthews back Friday, and the defense was locked in.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Jordan Poole completed a four-point play, his third of the year, in Friday's win over Iowa.
USA TODAY Sports Images
The bench celebrates one of Michigan's 10 triples against Iowa Friday.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Brazdeikis had a great first game for the Wolverines in Big Ten Tournament play.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Head coach John Beilein improved to 12-0 in first Big Ten Tournament games at Michigan.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Tyler Cook took it at Jon Teske for eight quick points, but Teske stayed out of foul trouble.
USA TODAY Sports Images
Tyler Cook finishes at the rim against Jon Teske.
USA TODAY Sports Images

---

{{ article.author_name }}