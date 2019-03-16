Michigan Basketball: Highlights/Photos — U-M Pounds Iowa, 74-53
Michigan hammered Iowa, 74-53, in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. Here are highlights and photos ...
HAIL!#GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/KJ7oIdkGTx— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2019
But we’re not done yet. #GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/MBf7S1pJyq— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2019
"We took care of the unremarkable things that make you a remarkable team tonight" - head coach @JohnBeilein on the win against Iowa.#GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/MFwY6jlbLG— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 16, 2019
It's almost like Jordan Poole and @umichbball are trying to remind everyone that they are back-to-back champs.#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/pgYQYdgFla— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 16, 2019
SPLASH 💦— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 16, 2019
Count 'em, Jordan Poole. @umichbball #B1GTourney x @YahooSports pic.twitter.com/N82KyuvIoA
Add another one to the Captain Hook-O-Meter.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) March 16, 2019
We have an official count on these, @umichbball?#B1GTourney x #MarchOnBTN pic.twitter.com/hockQmIejo
M O O D#GoBlue x #B1GTourney pic.twitter.com/9Cf3Dfiyqe— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) March 16, 2019
---
