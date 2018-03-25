Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan's highlights, top tweets and more in one place, including a seven-minute recap of all the buckets scored.
Family picture time for the Michigan coaching staff followed by John Beilein leading them in a rendition of “The Victors.” pic.twitter.com/wVHnABEu4Q— Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) March 25, 2018
This video of John Beilein hugging his family saying "we're going to San Antonio" is EVERYTHING. #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/aVTTIY1WeL— Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 25, 2018
Duncan delivers in CRUNCH TIME! 👌💦#MarchMadness #Elite8 pic.twitter.com/QfXJQmnekb— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 25, 2018
Must see footage of Coach Beilein and Jordan Poole with the Bus dance off! #GoBlue @umichbball #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/Iu9YpUnAVs— Jon Sanderson (@CampSanderson) March 25, 2018
This is what Final Four elation looks like. pic.twitter.com/okEZQWekw6— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2018
Florida State's Braian Angola deserves an Oscar for this performance. pic.twitter.com/5w9qRN7q8r— Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) March 25, 2018
Los Angeles is officially Ann Arbor West. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/0ZWZbuTyeb— Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) March 25, 2018
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.
• Like us on Facebook