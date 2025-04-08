Michigan Basketball highly ranked in ESPN's Way Too Early Top 25

The dust hasn’t even settled from Florida’s title run, and already, the college hoops landscape ready to look ahead.

ESPN released its Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season Monday night, and Michigan fans have reason to be fired up.

The Wolverines, under new head coach Dusty May, landed at No. 5, signaling a dramatic turnaround from the struggles of the previous season. Michigan wasn’t just included — they’re one of the most talked-about teams in the entire ranking.

Michigan at No. 5: A New Era Begins

May wasted no time this offseason and is bringing in serious firepower from the transfer portal:

Elliot Cadeau (North Carolina): A crafty, high-IQ point guard who averaged 9.4 points last season.

Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB): A projected borderline first-rounder who brings versatility and toughness down low.

Morez Johnson Jr. (Illinois): A big-time athlete with breakout potential in the post.

They join returning contributors Roddy Gayle Jr. and Nimari Burnett, as well as five-star signee Trey McKenney, creating a lineup with elite upside.

There’s still some uncertainty about Lendeborg’s NBA decision, but for now, ESPN is betting on his return — and the Wolverines’ resurgence.

Other Big Ten Teams in the Top 25

The Big Ten didn’t dominate March Madness this year, but there’s reason for optimism heading into 2025-26. Four teams made the cut:

2. Purdue – Braden Smith and Trey Kaufman-Renn could form the most dynamic duo in college hoops. Purdue is a legit title contender — again.

10. UCLA – Still feels weird seeing the Bruins listed under the Big Ten, but here we are. Donovan Dent and a returning core give them real staying power.

14. Wisconsin – Greg Gard’s up-tempo shift continues to pay off. New transfers plus the return of John Blackwell keep the Badgers in the mix.

18. Michigan State – Tom Izzo just posted his first 30-win season since 2019, and key pieces return. Look out if Jeremy Fears Jr. takes the leap.

23. Ohio State – Bruce Thornton leads a strong returning core, and Christoph Tilly is a name to remember. The Buckeyes might surprise people next season.

Next in line: Illinois just missed the Top 25 but is clearly on ESPN’s radar.

Full ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25

1. Houston

2. Purdue

3. Louisville

4. UConn

5. Michigan

6. Kentucky

7. Arkansas

8. Duke

9. St. John's

10. UCLA

11. Alabama

12. Auburn

13. Iowa State

14. Wisconsin

15. Kansas

16. BYU

17. Arizona

18. Michigan State

19. Florida

20. Gonzaga

21. Tennessee

22. Texas Tech

23. Ohio State

24. Texas

25. North Carolina