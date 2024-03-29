Those with a sleuthing eye picked up on an interesting position opening up within the basketball program.

According to the University of Michigan career page, a unique position titled Special Assistant to the Head Coach has become available for applicants to apply to.

However, is this position already earmarked for someone else?

Both Warde Manuel and Dusty May have been open about the possibility of former head coach John Beilein helping out the basketball program with Beilein even making public comments this week that he will help May in whatever capacity he needed.

"It’s exciting to see @CoachDustyMay as the MBB coach at @umichbball," Beilein said on Twitter this week. "He has had great success as a HC and assistant and has worked hard for many years for this fabulous opportunity. Anytime he asks, I will be available to help him. Congrats Dusty, Anna, and family!"

Is this a match made in heaven?

According to the job posting, the responsibilities are as follows:

The University of Michigan Athletic Department is seeking qualified applicants for a Special Assistant to the Head Coach to support the NCAA DI men's basketball program. Duties include: lead special projects; analysis for purposes of program and player development; analyze film of opponents to contribute to the development of game strategy in coaches meetings; assist coordinating video operations for the program; assist in coordinating aspects of team travel; utilize computer editing software to prepare reports and/or videos used in recruiting, instructional purposes, and analysis; prepare reports. Position will attend daily practices and competitions. The position will be responsible for helping foster an environment that promotes the well-being and personal development of the student-athletes. Responsible for a commitment to adhering to university, Big 10 Conference and NCAA policies, procedures, and regulations. Establish and maintain effective interactions with the university community, alumni, media and the public.

The position requires in-depth knowledge of competitive basketball along with high work ethic and exceptional skills in organization, video analysis and communication.

We will find out soon enough who will end up taking the position.