Michigan class of 2018 five-star Ignas Brazdeikis played in his last tournament with Orangeville Prep … Trey Burke is just getting started in New York.

Ignas Brazdeikis scored 39 points in a game over the weekend.

Former Wolverine Nik Stauskas has been watching Brazdeikis closely. “Iggy” had two more huge games in his last few games with Orangeville, including 39 in a quarterfinal. He and his teammates were held in check in a semifinal loss to Ridley.

2x MVP of the @OntarioSBA @_iggy_7 has a famous fan and mentor. We talked to @NStauskas11 ahead of @AI_OvillePrep’s semi final matchup today #WhereEliteMeet pic.twitter.com/TFe2oMKEWT — Ontario Basketball (@OBABBall) March 23, 2018

Monster game by the 2x @ontariosba MVP last night in Orangeville Prep’s 100-90 Quarter Final win over a tough @ThornleaBball1 @_iggy_7 finished the game with 39p, 9r@itsLanX - 23p, 5r@joejones_21 - 14p, 16r@JuniorFarquhar - 10p, 6r, 6a pic.twitter.com/7vVyCf9ry8 — Athlete Institute Basketball (@AI_Academy) March 23, 2018

“I’m a big fan of Iggy. I try to mentor him a little bit, especially now that he’s going to Michigan and he’s a Lithuanian guy, as well,” Stauskas said. “Obviously, the prep scene here in Canada has kind of blown up as well with Orangeville and what not, that whole league. I think it’s great. It gives kids an opportunity to stay here at home rather than leave the country and go to the U.S.” Brazdeikis was selected to play with Team Canada at the Nike Hoop Summit for International play next month. On the NBA side of things, we reported that Trey Burke was playing very well in New York. He took it to another level last night, notching 42 points and 12 assists.