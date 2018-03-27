Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan class of 2018 five-star Ignas Brazdeikis played in his last tournament with Orangeville Prep … Trey Burke is just getting started in New York.
Former Wolverine Nik Stauskas has been watching Brazdeikis closely. “Iggy” had two more huge games in his last few games with Orangeville, including 39 in a quarterfinal. He and his teammates were held in check in a semifinal loss to Ridley.
2x MVP of the @OntarioSBA @_iggy_7 has a famous fan and mentor. We talked to @NStauskas11 ahead of @AI_OvillePrep’s semi final matchup today #WhereEliteMeet pic.twitter.com/TFe2oMKEWT— Ontario Basketball (@OBABBall) March 23, 2018
Monster game by the 2x @ontariosba MVP last night in Orangeville Prep’s 100-90 Quarter Final win over a tough @ThornleaBball1 @_iggy_7 finished the game with 39p, 9r@itsLanX - 23p, 5r@joejones_21 - 14p, 16r@JuniorFarquhar - 10p, 6r, 6a pic.twitter.com/7vVyCf9ry8— Athlete Institute Basketball (@AI_Academy) March 23, 2018
“I’m a big fan of Iggy. I try to mentor him a little bit, especially now that he’s going to Michigan and he’s a Lithuanian guy, as well,” Stauskas said.
“Obviously, the prep scene here in Canada has kind of blown up as well with Orangeville and what not, that whole league. I think it’s great. It gives kids an opportunity to stay here at home rather than leave the country and go to the U.S.”
Brazdeikis was selected to play with Team Canada at the Nike Hoop Summit for International play next month.
On the NBA side of things, we reported that Trey Burke was playing very well in New York. He took it to another level last night, notching 42 points and 12 assists.
“He’s been playing great,” Jeff Hornacek told Newsday after the 137-128 OT loss to Charlotte. “He’s a hard guy to guard one-on-one. He seems to be able to get a shot off any time he wants. He played a great game.”
He shot 19-for-31, scored 35 points after halftime and became the first Knicks guard to post at least 40 points and 10 assists since Stephon Marbury on March 29, 2005. He even had a play drawn up for him by former Michigan teammate and current Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 17.
Burke seems to be proving he’s the team’s point guard of the future.
“I’m not even thinking about this [is] a shot or this is the opportunity,” Burke said. “I’m just playing . . . Talent-wise, everybody will vouch I always had the talent to play in the league. Mentally is where I could improve. I think mentally is where I matured over the last year or so.”
