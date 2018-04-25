Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
I’m extremely blessed to announce that I am going to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Dayton 🔴⚪️ Go Flyers! pic.twitter.com/YGMoi0jSxU— Ibi Watson (@ibi_watson_2) April 25, 2018
Former Michigan sophomore guard Ibi Watson announced on his Twitter page this afternoon that he would be transferring to Dayton.
Watson revealed he would be leaving U-M on April 12, after playing just two seasons with the Maize and Blue.
He appeared in just 26 contests this past season, averaging 5.2 minutes and 2.2 points.
The Ohio native will be much closer to home at his new destination, as his hometown of Pickerington and Dayton are just under 90 miles apart.
