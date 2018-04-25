Ticker
Michigan Basketball: Ibi Watson Announces Transfer To Dayton

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer

Former Michigan guard Ibi Watson only connected on 10 of 31 triples this past season.
AP Images

Former Michigan sophomore guard Ibi Watson announced on his Twitter page this afternoon that he would be transferring to Dayton.

Watson revealed he would be leaving U-M on April 12, after playing just two seasons with the Maize and Blue.

He appeared in just 26 contests this past season, averaging 5.2 minutes and 2.2 points.

The Ohio native will be much closer to home at his new destination, as his hometown of Pickerington and Dayton are just under 90 miles apart.

