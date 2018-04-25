I’m extremely blessed to announce that I am going to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Dayton 🔴⚪️ Go Flyers! pic.twitter.com/YGMoi0jSxU

Former Michigan sophomore guard Ibi Watson announced on his Twitter page this afternoon that he would be transferring to Dayton.

Watson revealed he would be leaving U-M on April 12, after playing just two seasons with the Maize and Blue.

He appeared in just 26 contests this past season, averaging 5.2 minutes and 2.2 points.

The Ohio native will be much closer to home at his new destination, as his hometown of Pickerington and Dayton are just under 90 miles apart.