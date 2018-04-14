Canadian standout and Michigan signee Ignas Brazdeikis scored nine points and helped lead the World Team to a 89-76 win over the USA at the Nike Hoop Summit Friday night in Portland, Ore.

Brazdeikis went 4-for-9 from the floor, added four rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes played and played extremely well on and off the ball. The World Team was plus-seven during his time on the court.



“He’s very good,” Rivals.com’s Eric Bossi told TheWolverine.com before the game.

Brazdeikis scored off the dribble twice, finished an alley-oop with an athletic adjustment and looked like he belonged with some of the world's best players.

He's as good a fit imaginable for head coach John Beilein and Michigan, Bossi added later.

“Headed to Michigan, five-star forward Ignas Brazdeikis continues to look like one of the best program fits I’ve seen in 2018,” Bossi wrote. “He’ll play inside and out for the Wolverines with his floor stretching jump shooting and his toughness will allow him to be an asset on the glass.”

The World Team outscord the USA 28-12 in the fourth quarter for the win.

Some highlights below, along with new highlights of Brazdeikis from an Orangeville Prep game against Athlete Institute.