WICHITA, KANSAS — Michigan spotted Montana an early touchdown and field goal and picked up a couple of early touch fouls, looking out of sorts in the early going … like a team that hadn’t played in a few weeks. The Wolverines picked it up and did enough to advance with a 61-47 win.

Michigan notched three turnovers in the first 2.5 minutes and didn’t score for over four minutes to start the game, with Montana putting up the first 10.



Fifth year senior wing Charles Matthews ended the drought at 15:42 with a drive and floater. Freshman Jordan Poole cut it to five at 15:02 with a triple from the corner.

Michigan head coach John Beilein, though, had to go to his bench early when sophomore point guard Zavier Simpson picked up two cheap fouls.

Grad transfer Jaaron Simmons came up with a couple of drives and finishes, but he had trouble with Montana’s Michael Oguine. Oguine scored nine early points and seemed to get to the rim at will.

The Grizzlies still led 17-12 halfway through the first half after a Matthews dunk.

Another Simmons drive and finish and a dish from freshman Eli Brooks to Matthews for a finish finally tied it at 17 at 6:45. Brooks’ floater again tied it, this time at 19.

Senior shooting guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman missed his first four shots but put the Wolverines up with a triple at 4:00, U-M’s first lead.

The Wolverines started to take advantage of the Grizzlies’ aggressive defense to get good looks backdoor. Matthews' dunk on a top of the key pass from Wagner pushed the lead to 26-21.

Matthews continued to score, but Montana’s guards proved tough to stop. They kept the Grizzlies in it while junior center Moritz Wagner struggled to a zero point half.

Abdur-Rahkman’s three-point play made it six, but Montana was down only three at the half following a triple from guard Ahmaad Rorie. The Grizzlies backcourt scored 21 of their 28 points.

Matthews scored 12 first half points, while Abdur-Rahkman and Simmons notched six each. The Wolverines made only two of eight triples and 3-of-8 free throws, and Simpson played only four minutes due to foul trouble.

SECOND HALF

Wagner finally got on the board to open the second half scoring, taking a post feed and dunking. U-M’s defensive intensity picked up dramatically with Simpson on the floor, and the Wolverines were able to start pulling away, 38-30 when Simpson tripled.

A 10-minute clock delay ensued at 16:37, and it seemed to stall U-M’s momentum. They missed four shots at the rim, including a point-blank putback by sophomore big man Jon Teske, but Abdur-Rahkman still put the Wolverines up 10 with a jumper at 14:10.

Both teams continued to struggle to score. It was stuck at 40-30 until the next TV timeout at 11:37, with Wagner turning it over, Matthews committing an offensive foul and Robinson missing badly from three-point range.

Simpson finally scored at 10:41 to push the lead to 42-30, but only after a turnover of his own in transition. His backdoor dish to fifth-year senior Duncan Robinson for Robinson’s first two points made it 44-30 at 9:51 and forced a Montana timeout.

Rohrie’s triple finally ended Montana’s drought, but Wagner answered with his own at the other end with nine minutes remaining.

U-M went another four minutes without scoring, and Montana cut it to 47-38 on a finish inside by Fabijan Krslovic.

Robinson finally drilled at 5:15 to end the drought and push the lead back to a dozen, but the Grizzlies still didn't go quietly. Rohrie's triple following an offensive rebound off a missed free throw at made it an eight-point game with 2:36 remaining.

Michigan, though, held on. The Wolverines made enough free throws down the stretch to survive and advance to a second round game with Houston Saturday in Wichita.

Matthews finished with 20 points, Abdur-Rahkman 11 and Robinson seven for the Wolverines, who turned the ball over 14 times. Oguine and Rohrie notched 15 each for Montana.