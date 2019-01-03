Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial! Michigan and Penn State both started slowly, and neither team tore it up offensively in U-M’s 68-55 win. Michigan was playing without sixth man Isaiah Livers, out with back spasms, and struggled to get it going on the offensive end for much of the game. The Wolverines went four minutes without scoring early in the first half and fell behind 5-4. Sophomore big man Jon Teske went to the bench with an early foul and redshirt junior Charels Matthews only scored two points and turned it over three times before going to the bench with two fouls. Matthews played only 11:03 in the first half.

USA TODAY Sports Images

Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis finally got Michigan out of its funk with a drive and finish at 14:00, starting a U-M run and giving U-M a lead t wouldn't relinquish. Sophomore shooting guard Jordan Poole’s long, contested three gave U-M its biggest lead, 11-7; his behind the back pass to redshirt sophomore center Austin Davis off the dribble for a dunk forced a PSU timeout. Five straight points from Poole, including three free throws after he was fouled on a long jumper, made it 20-10 Wolverines at the third TV timeout. Penn State was shooting just 4-for-15 at that point against U-M’s tough defense. The Wolverines had chances to open it up further, but they blew a 3-on-2 break and Teske missed a dunk. The Nittany Lions scored six straight points to cut it to 20-16, forcing a Michigan timeout at 4:57. PSU scored again before sophomore Eli Brooks’ steal and dunk stopped an 8-0 run. Teske’s triple from the top at 1:30 opened it back up to 25-18, and the half ended 25-20 after the Nittany Lions scored inside. Michigan finished with eight turnovers in the first half against only three assists, but the defense forced 10 giveaways on the other end. Penn State made only 9-of-25 and was 0-for-3 from long range, both teams defending to take away the three-point line. Poole led the Wolverines with eight first half points, while Brazdeikis grabbed nine rebounds.