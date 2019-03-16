Poole scored six early points to give the Wolverines an 11-6 lead, one they'd only relinquish once.

Michigan got off to another strong start today, using six points at the rim from sophomore shooting guard Jordan Poole to jump start the offense in a Big Ten semifinal blowout of Minnesota. U-M led by 19 at the break and never looked back in the 76-49 win.

Junior center Jon Teske picked up his first foul at 14:55 and went to the bench … the Gophers subsequently made a run. The Wolverines stopped moving the ball, playing too much one-on-one, but still led by two at 12:25 on a drive and finish from junior point guard Zavier Simpson.



Minnesota tied it against several of U-M’s reserves before head coach John Beilein subbed Teske and Simpson back in. The Wolverines made four of five shots to open up a 22-15 lead, capped by Poole’s banked, step-back triple from the top of the key.

U-M was short on a number of its jumpers, but made up for it with aggressive drives and finishes, one each from Brazdeikis and sophomore Isaiah Livers, who drove baseline and finished with an emphatic dunk.

Simpson’s three after the Minnesota bench dared him to shoot made it 31-16 and elicited a stare and a few words from U-M’s floor leader. Teske’s fortunate bounce on a triple made it 36-17, and the Wolverines were in full control at the break when Simpson took a rebound coast to coast at the buzzer to give U-M a 38-19 edge.

Brazdeikis, Poole and Simpson all scored nine points in the Wolverines’ 56.7 percent first half. Simpson added six of U-M’s 10 assists on 17 buckets in the half, while the Michigan defense limited the Gophers to 33.7 percent shooting.

SECOND HALF

Simpson opened U-M’s second half scoring with a wide-open triple, giving the Wolverines their biggest lead at 22 points. The Gophers, though, chipped away and stayed in it, cutting it to 17 twice, the second time at 15:45 on an Amir Coffey drive and finish.

Simpson answered again with a shot clock buzzer beater at 15:00 to make it a comfortable 20. Livers answered with another after a Gophers miss, and his and-one finish in traffic from Simpson turned it into a 56-30 laugher at 14:03.

Michigan led 60-34 at the 11:44 mark, shooting 59.1 percent at the time and 46.7 percent from three-point range. The only mission at that point was to keep clock running and rest some bodies for Sunday’s title game with Michigan State, a winner over Wisconsin in the first game.

Livers wasn’t about to show any mercy. He hit two more triples to expand the lead to 66-34, and hit another after a Gophers’ bucket to push the lead to 33.

Sophomore Eli Brooks got into the act with two nice drives and finishes to complement his solid game Friday. His three-point play made Beilein comfortable enough to go deep into his bench at 6:07, and the Wolverines finished off the rout.

Livers led all scorers with 21 points, making four of six triples. Simpson added 15 and nine assists, and Brazdeikis 13. The Wolverines will face Michigan State for a third time at 3:30 Sunday.