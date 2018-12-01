Sophomore Jordan Poole nailed his first three triples, redshirt junior Charles Matthews his first two. When Matthews found junior Jon Teske for a thunderous alley-oop, Purdue head coach Matt Painter was forced to use his second timeout down 31-16.

Michigan opened Saturday’s 76-57 win over Purdue with a three-point barrage, making six of its first seven in opening a big, early lead.

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Both teams went cold. Neither scored for the next several minutes, U-M missing point blank shots at her rim by junior point guar Zavier Simpson and Poole. Purdue finally scored, but Poole answered with a drive and finish to make it 33-21 at 5:40.



Matthews’ triple from the top at 4:44 made it 36-21 and opened it back up.

Sophomore Eli Brooks’ three-pointer, also from the top, answered a 4-0 Purdue run, but Purdue’s Ryan Cline hit his third triple to cut the deficit back to 39-28.

Brazdeikis then responded with a step-back three of his own to push the lead back to 14. The back and forth action without stoppage was such that the under-four timeout didn’t occur until 31 seconds remained in the half.

Poole led Michigan with 13 points at the half, going 5-for-6 from the floor and 3-for-3 from long range. Brazdeikis added 10 and Matthews nine.

The Wolverines shot 53.1 percent from the floor and 9-of-15 from three-point range to Purdue’s 35.5 percent overall and 4-of-12 from long range.

Deadly shooter Carsen Edwards scored 10 points for the Boilermakers, but made only four of 13 shots.

SECOND HALF

The two teams traded buckets in the first four minutes of the half, both shooting extremely well. Three-pointers by Teske and Poole helped the Wolverines open an 18-point lead, and Simpson answered an Edwards drive and finish with one of his own.

Simpson’s drive and finish made it an even 20 with under 15 minutes to go, though he missed an and-one free throw.

The two teams went cold again, but the Wolverines still led 60-40 with 11:56 remaining.

U-M remained frigid, and the Boilermakers took advantage to score the next four points. Sophomore Isaiah Livers ended a five-minute scoring drought with two free throws at 9:22, and Michigan was still comfortably ahead by 18 thanks to its defense.

But Sasha Stefanovic tripled on an offensive rebound to cut it to 15 points An Aaron Wheeler triple cut it to 12 at 6:55 and it got somewhat uncomfortable.

Teske responded with two free throws and hit a triple to bring the crowd to its feet. U-M was back up 17, and the suspense was about over.



Poole made sure of it when he added another triple to push it to 70-50 seconds later, and U-M closed out its eighth win against no losses and a key Big Ten win with a few free throws.

Poole led the Wolverines with 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting, going 5-for-5 from three-point range. Teske left to a standing ovation with 1:54 remaining after finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds and Brazdeikis finished with nine to lead Michigan, now 1-0 in Big Ten play.



