 TheWolverine - Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: Two Games With MSU To End The Season, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-19 07:58:02 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball ITF EXTRA: Two Games With MSU To End The Season, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan basketball's make-up games will include Michigan State and likely cause a shift in the schedule. Here's the latest ...


ITF EXTRA: Michigan Basketball Change in Schedule

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team will face MSU twice this year after all.
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team will face MSU twice this year after all. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}