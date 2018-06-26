Tuesday morning, the Michigan basketball program confirmed it would be traveling to Spain in August for 10 days.

The trip will include three exhibition games and visits to Madrid and Barcelona. This afternoon, Michigan coach John Beilein spoke to the media about a variety of topics, including the team’s upcoming tour.

His idea of a successful three-game stand might be different than you expect.

“My hope is that we’re going to get beat every time over there,” Beilein said. “I won’t coach to lose, but the last time we took a trip to Italy, it was a fantastic cultural experience, but when you win every game by 30 or 40, it didn’t get that team ready for New Jersey [Institute of] Technology or Eastern Michigan. So, we’re going to go over there and play three pretty good teams. Maybe even the same team twice if we feel it’s the right matchup.”

The NCAA allows schools to go on overseas trips once every four years. In 2010, U-M went to Belgium, and in 2014 it went to Italy.

Schools are now allowed eight hours per week with player during the summer, with basketball skill hours bumped from two to four, giving Beilein and his staff extra time in addition to the bonus 10 practices that come with the Spain trip.

“We’re going to treat this summer as a great time to get better,” Beilein said. “We’re excited about the team.”

He won’t give out a lot of information about the team’s trip due to safety concerns, but is happy that the five-man incoming freshman class will be able to come along. It should serve as a great learning opportunity.

The staff will be able to watch film with the rookies and play them in hopefully competitive spots before the season begins. They arrived on campus on Saturday.

“I think the most important thing right now [for the freshmen] is to understand the academic rigor at Michigan,” Beilein said. “That whole summer they can get way ahead, they can get six hours ahead of their classmates that are coming in in September, they learn how to navigate this university. That’s really the main focus of the summer, make no mistake about that.”

There will still be plenty of teaching moments throughout the summer, but Beilein wants to make sure they are able to become acclimated to the college lifestyle.

“Along the way we can find pockets to teach them some of the fundamentals that are really important,” Beilein said. “It will be boring for them, but everyone understands, in the long run, you have to learn to add and subtract before you end up multiplying or going to calculus. We’re going to teach them to add and subtract and assume they know very little, then just grow it from there.”

He spoke specifically about in-state recruits David DeJulius (point guard) and Brandon Johns (forward), who are from Detroit and East Lansing, respectively, and why he’s so glad they chose the Wolverines.

Beilein believes that the elite players in Michigan have two great options in U-M and Michigan State, and that there’s only one other state that has two power programs that can compete with them — North Carolina, with its combo of UNC and Duke.

“It makes a lot of sense for the right kids in this state to go to one of those schools,” Beilein said. “I think that was my appeal to both of them, and it may not be good recruiting, but I said to both of them, ‘why would you look past Michigan and Michigan State? These are two tremendous programs right here in front of your families. They’re as good as it gets.’ We’re very fortunate that both of those young men picked Michigan because I think they have huge upside and they love the University of Michigan.”