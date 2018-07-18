Michigan men's basketball coach John Beilein has been signed to a five-year contract extension, according to a press release by the school.

The extension runs through 2022-23, but includes an automatic one-year addition following each season, which will keep the contract at five years. The extra year will continue to be tacked on until either Beilein or Michigan give proper notice they don't want it. That renewal will happen in mid-April each year.

"I am thrilled to ensure John's leadership of our basketball program today and into the future," U-M athletic director Warde Manuel said. "I am very pleased with our shared dialog throughout the process, and I am extremely happy that one of the game's great coaches is representing the University of Michigan."

Michigan made its second national championship game under Beilein last season and set a school record for wins (33).

The 2018-19 season will be his 12th year as head coach.

Beilein is Michigan's all-time wins leader (248) and has compiled a career record of 799-461 (.628) during his 41 years as a collegiate head coach.

At U-M, Beilein's teams have made the NCAA Tournament eight times, reached four Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights and two Final Fours.

According to a report last month from The Athletic, Beilein will receive a raise from $3.37 million annually to just under $4 million per year.

"I am grateful for the opportunity the University of Michigan has given to me over the past 11 years," Beilein said. "Kathleen and I love Ann Arbor, our University, our fans and the state of Michigan. We will continue to work very hard in the future to have our basketball team reflect the greatness of this University. I thank Mark Schlissel and Warde Manuel for their faith and commitment to our coaching staff and basketball program. The future of men's basketball is bright and I am excited to be a part of it."