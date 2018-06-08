Earlier this morning, Michigan coach John Beilein joined a local radio show to discuss he decision to stay at the school instead of bolting for the NBA. He also touched a variety of different topics, including what he believes has allowed him to be successful for this long in the coaching world.

It’s a simple answer to him.

“I believe that’s the only reason I’m still coaching is that I’ve embraced change everywhere I’ve gone,” Beilein said.

He cited numerous examples of defenses or schemes that he’s changed or adapted over the years, starting all the way back when he coached high school basketball. The entire league ran almost exclusively man defenses, so Beilein decided to change things up and incorporate more zone and have a mobile defense.

At Richmond, when the school joined the Atlantic 10 conference, he knew his team couldn’t succeed by using that same defense, so he reinvented the 1-3-1 zone — which became of trademark of Beilein coached teams.

Or at least it did until he took the Michigan job.

“I’d be out there cleaning the floor in your building if we stayed in the 1-3-1 when I was at Michigan,” Beilein said. “You have to continue to embrace change or you’ll get left behind.”

One of the main differences between his teams at West Virginia and his teams at Michigan is the number of ball screens he uses. At WVU, it was closer to 20 percent of the time, at U-M, it’s near 80 percent, by his own estimation.

Beilein has changed in more ways than just schematically. Recently, he’s delegated more to his assistants and as he learned from Phil Knight’s book Shoe Dog, he’s empowered them to make mistakes and grow.

He feels much more comfortable and knows that in the end, it still all comes back to him.

“Some people get the perception that I’m some crotchety old man that only is one way,” Beilein said. “They have no clue. But hey, there are some things we’re not changing. If you’re not going to be a good teammate, you’re not going to play at Michigan. If you’re not going to talk and get into the stance and hit the open man, there are certain absolutes in basketball, but there are other things where you need to evolve.”

When it came time to hire new assistants before the 2017-18 season, Beilein took a page out of football coach Jim Harbaugh’s book, combing through defensive statistics to find the best fit for a defensive minded assistant — like Harbaugh did to find current U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown.

That led him to Luke Yaklich, an assistant at Illinois State, which finished the 2016-17 season No. 19 nationally in defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com.

He knew Michigan had been successful on the offensive end of the court, but wanted someone to come in and help reshape the defense.

Yaklich had help, though. Rising junior guard Zavier Simpson and rising redshirt junior forward Charles Matthews both were described by Beilein as “pit bulls” on the defensive end.

“You better guard when Zavier is out there,” Beilein said. “We’ve had some really good players in the past that were such nice kids, they may not speak up when they should when a teammate wasn’t doing what he should. Those two guys are going to speak up.”

According to KenPom.com, Michigan’s finished No. 3 in the country in defensive efficiency last season — the highest mark ever under Beilein.

He feels practices have gotten more efficient and that young players like rising sophomore guard Jordan Poole are understanding what they need to do in them to get a green light in games.

“Jordan Poole is working at trying to extend that rope, he’s working really hard and he’s doing a great job,” Beilein said. “It might be a bit of a bungee cord right now, and I might snap back now and then.”

Despite being 65 years old, he said he has never had any thoughts about retiring. He still loves what he does — all aspects of it, including recruiting. Someday, when he doesn’t feel the same love for doing everything that is a part of being a college basketball coach, he’ll step down, but for now, he’ll continue building upon his already strong legacy.

“I want to be one of those coaches that [is] known as — this was a matter of continued growth throughout his entire coaching career and it was reflected in his teams,” Beilein said.