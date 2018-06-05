Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-05 13:24:56 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Tuesday Afternoon Update

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach John Beilein has been flirting with the NBA, particularly the Detroit Pistons. Here's the latest ...

Djjxe7y8tfky3aaio5on
John Beilein is winning championships at Michigan ... will he try to earn more?
AP Images

Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Tuesday Afternoon Update

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}