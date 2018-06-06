Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Will Remain At U-M
As reported would be the case by TheWolverine.com yesterday, Michigan head coach John Beilein has decided to remain at U-M.
Beilein flirted with the Detroit Pistons job and interviewed twice, but decided to stay in Ann Arbor.
I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men’s Basketball Team next season and in the years to come ! Let’s go hang some more banners at “THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD “#GoBlue— John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) June 6, 2018
Watch for more on this development in the hours to come.
---
