basketball

Michigan Basketball: John Beilein Will Remain At U-M

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

As reported would be the case by TheWolverine.com yesterday, Michigan head coach John Beilein has decided to remain at U-M.

Beilein flirted with the Detroit Pistons job and interviewed twice, but decided to stay in Ann Arbor.

AP Images

Watch for more on this development in the hours to come.

