USA Today High School Sports released its all-state teams for basketball around the country this afternoon, and two Wolverine signees made first-team all-state for Michigan.

East Lansing High four-star power forward Brandon Johns and Detroit East English Village four-star point guard David DeJulius were tabbed to the first team, along with two Michigan State-bound players — Clarkston High four-star point guard Foster Loyer and Grand Rapids Catholic Central four-star power forward Marcus Bingham.

Class of 2019 New Haven High four-star small forward Romeo Weems — who is a U-M target in the 2019 class — rounded out the first team.

Here's what the publication said of Johns: "The Michigan-bound Mr. Basketball runner-up averaged 29 points, 10 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 2.4 assists in leading the Trojans (22-4) to the Class A quarterfinals."

And DeJulius: "A Michigan commit, DeJulius was one of five Mr. Basketball finalists, averaging 27 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals per game."

Along with the aforementioned Weems, another U-M target in the '19 class made the list as well — Detroit Old Redford Prep four-star point guard Mark "Rocket" Watts on the second team.

Johns and DeJulius make up a Michigan recruiting class that signed four top 100 players, and is currently ranked eighth nationally. In comparison, the best recruiting class head coach John Beilein ever signed at Michigan was his 2012 squad, which finished seventh.

Along with the two Mitten State natives, the Maize and Blue's class is comprised of Mono (Ontario) Orangeville Prep five-star small forward Ignas Brazdeikis, Daytona Beach (Fla.) Father Lopez four-star center Colin Castleton and Oakville (Conn.) St. Thomas More three-star small forward Adrien Nunez.