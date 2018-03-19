Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan signees Brandon Johns of East Lansing (Mich.) High and David DeJulius (6-1, No. 118) of Detroit East English Village finished second and third for the Hal Schram Mr. Basketball Award given to the state of Michigan’s top player.
Clarkston (Mich.) point guard Foster Loyer (5-10, Rivals.com's No. 61 senior nationally) captured the honor in surprisingly convincing fashion after averaging 27 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in leading his team to a 23-1 record.
Loyer received twice as many first-place votes from members of the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) as any of the five finalists, totaling 3,691 points. Johns had 2,792 points and DeJulius 2,542.
Only BCAM members were allowed to vote.
Congrats to my guy @FosterLoyer on getting Mr. Basketball💯🤟🏽 Happy for you bro!! It’s been a long time comin. Been great watching you do great things over the years all the way back to when we were ballin together😈 Congrats bro!! Happy for you fam💯💉— BrandonJohnsJr (@Brandon_Johns0) March 19, 2018
“Congrats to my guy Foster Loyer on getting Mr. Basketball,” Johns said via twitter. “Happy for you, bro! It’s been a long time coming. Been great watching you do great things over the years all the way back to when we were ballin’ together.”
DeJulius gained momentum in the race by outdueling Loyer head to head in East English’s 80-71 win over Clarkston in late December. He scored 17 of his game-high 42 points in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to spark a frantic, come-from-behind upset over the defending Class A state champions.
Loyer scored 21 in that game, adding 12 assists, but DeJulius stole the show.
The two will now take their on-court rivalry to the Big Ten with Loyer heading to Michigan State next season.
Michigan freshman forward Isaiah Livers (Kalamazoo Central) won the award last year.
