Michigan signees Brandon Johns of East Lansing (Mich.) High and David DeJulius (6-1, No. 118) of Detroit East English Village finished second and third for the Hal Schram Mr. Basketball Award given to the state of Michigan's top player.

East Lansing's Brandon Johns was Mr. Basketball runner-up in Michigan. Paul Konyndyk

Clarkston (Mich.) point guard Foster Loyer (5-10, Rivals.com's No. 61 senior nationally) captured the honor in surprisingly convincing fashion after averaging 27 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in leading his team to a 23-1 record.

Loyer received twice as many first-place votes from members of the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan (BCAM) as any of the five finalists, totaling 3,691 points. Johns had 2,792 points and DeJulius 2,542. Only BCAM members were allowed to vote.



Congrats to my guy @FosterLoyer on getting Mr. Basketball💯🤟🏽 Happy for you bro!! It’s been a long time comin. Been great watching you do great things over the years all the way back to when we were ballin together😈 Congrats bro!! Happy for you fam💯💉 — BrandonJohnsJr (@Brandon_Johns0) March 19, 2018