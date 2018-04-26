Junior forward Moe Wagner averaged 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game this season. AP Images

Junior forward Moe Wagner has chosen to forego his senior year at Michigan and enter the NBA draft, leaving behind a collection of unforgettable moments for U-M fans. The 6-11 German put on several incredible performances during his time in Ann Arbor, and we've decided to to rank the 10 most memorable. The following list not only takes into account statistics, numbers, etc., but the iconic moments and memories that occurred within those games.

No. 10: Victory over No. 11 Wisconsin at Crisler Center in 2017

AP Images

It took Michigan a while to get rolling in the 2016-17 season, but once it did, it was nearly unbeatable. The Wolverines went 12-3 throughout their final 15 games, including a massive 64-58 victory over No. 11 Wisconsin on Feb. 16. Wagner led the Maize and Blue with 21 points that night, but perhaps more impressive was his defense. After Badger big man Ethan Happ posted 18 points in the first half, Wagner (with help from others) held him to only four in the second half. Plus, he all but sealed the victory with a monstrous two-handed slam in transition to put U-M up eight with just 3:35 to go.

No. 9: Blowout of Charlotte in the Bahamas as a freshman

AP Images

Michigan faced Charlotte in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the fifth game of the 2015-16 season, and at the time, Wagner had only scored a total of four points, and was averaging just 5.5 minutes per contest. However, he exploded for 19 points that night against the 49ers on an incredible 8-9 shooting from the floor, helping lead U-M to an easy 102-47 victory. Wagner would go on to post more than seven points just once the rest of the season, but the Charlotte performance nonetheless provided fans with a glimpse of what was to come.

No. 8: The 2017 destruction of Michigan State and the Nick Ward debacle

AP Images

Although Wagner scored 19 points and pulled down six boards in an 86-57 annihilation of Michigan State in 2017, he was perhaps better remembered for something else that occurred during the game. As he was walking back to the huddle after a timeout, MSU big man Nick Ward stuck his foot out and tripped Wagner, only stirring the intense rivalry between the two big men. Unbeknownst at the time, Ward (and the Spartans) would not beat Wagner's Wolverines again in his career, as the loss was the first of three straight for MSU to Michigan. This won't be the last appearance for Ward and Wagner on this list.

No. 7: Passion and energy he brought in the 2018 defeat of No. 8 Ohio State

AP Images

Wagner's stat line — 12 points, seven rebounds — in the 74-62 Senior Day win over No. 8 Ohio State this past season wasn't necessarily one of his best, but the emotion and energy he provided at a raucous Crisler Center was crucial. He set the tone midway through the first half when he crashed into the scorers' table to save a loose ball, only to go sprinting right back after it. OSU guard Kam Williams had briefly corralled the ball at midcourt, but Wagner crashed into him and simply used brute force to steal it away, earning a jump ball for the Wolverines. A fired up Wagner was instantly helped up by three teammates, and waved both arms into the air vigorously, firing up an erupting Crisler Center crowd. "There's the rivalry we've come to expect between these two programs!" CBS color announcer Clark Kellogg exclaimed at that point. "It affects every competition between the Buckeyes and Wolverines!"

No. 6: Lighting up Big Ten champ Purdue for 24 points on Senior Day in 2017

AP Images

Big Ten regular season champion and No. 14-ranked Purdue attempted to go big (just as it often did) with centers Caleb Swanigan and Isaac Haas against Michigan on the Wolverines' Senior Day in 2017, but Wagner made a mockery of it. The 6-11 German had a field day, constantly pulling the Boilermaker centers away from the basket, en route to 24 points on 10-15 shooting, including 4-8 from deep. Incredibly, though, 22 of his 24 points came in the first half, but the Wolverines still managed to come away with a comfortable 82-70 victory.

No. 5: Second half performance against MSU in the 2018 Big Ten tournament

AP Images

Wagner had a dreadful first half against the Spartans in the quarterfinals of this past season's Big Ten tournament — just one point on 0-7 shooting — but came out on fire in the second half. He tallied 14 points after the break to lead Michigan to a 75-64 triumph, marking the team's second victory over MSU in 2018. One of the most memorable junctures of the game occurred as senior guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman dribbled out the final 15 seconds, and Wagner walked around the court in pure jubilation with his arms outstretched to the crowd. As the thousands of Michigan fans in attendance went nuts, the German continued to hold both arms in the air, soaking in every second.

No. 4: Claiming the 2018 Big Ten tournament crown and celebrating with his mother

AP Images

Wagner's mother, Beate, flew in from Berlin to attend U-M's 2017 and 2018 Big Ten tournament runs, and tallied a perfect 8-0 record when the Wolverines defeated Purdue, 75-66, to win this year's edition. Wagner poured in 17 points on 7-11 shooting, but it was perhaps the scene afterward that fans will most remember about the game. As the confetti fell on yet another conference tournament championship for the Wolverines, the cameras focused on Wagner hugging his mother — who had tears in her eyes — in the midst of the crowd. The scene became an iconic moment, and helped solidify Wagner in the hearts of U-M fans everywhere.

No. 3: Willing Michigan to victory with 26 points against Louisville in the 2017 NCAA tournament

AP Images

Wagner racked up 26 points on 11-14 shooting in the Wolverines' 73-69 second round win over No. 2-seeded Louisville in the second round of the 2017 NCAA tournament. The 6-11 big man was still a bit of an unknown at the time to some people around the country, but put on a show for the whole college basketball world to see. He did most of his work in the paint, embarrassing Cardinal big men Mangok Mathiang and Jaylen Johnson all afternoon. This was best demonstrated with U-M leading 65-61 and just 1:20 left, when Wagner shot faked from the top of the key, causing Mathiang to leave both his feet — Wagner easily drove past him to the basket for an easy layup, helping send the Maize and Blue to the Sweet Sixteen.

No. 2: Making history against Loyola-Chicago in the 2018 Final Four

AP Images

Wagner put on on one of his best performances on the game's grandest stage in this year's 69-57 win over Loyola-Chicago in the Final Four. He racked up 24 points and 15 rebounds, becoming just the third player (Larry Bird and Hakeem Olajuwon) in the last 40 years to tally at least 20 points and pull down 15 boards in a national semifinal game. With U-M trailing by three and just 6:55 left, Wagner hit a corner three to knot the game, and the Maize and Blue would never look back. Then, with the Wolverines holding a slim four-point advantage with just five minutes left, the 6-11 German converted a crucial and-1 to extend the lead. He continued his hot play with a three from the top of the key with 2:57 left to put U-M up eight, helping his team secure a spot in the national championship.

No. 1: Heroic 27-point performance at Michigan State

AP Images