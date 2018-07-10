Michigan Basketball: Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman Recovering, Waiting
Michigan shooting guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman suffered a broken foot working out for NBA teams, but he's recovering and hoping to get his shot at the pros later this year.
Abdur-Rahkman averaged 12.9 points per game as a senior and helped lead the Wolverines to the National Championship game, a loss to Villanova. He had one workout before getting hurt.
"He's trying to heal ... so far, so good," his father, Dawud Abdur-Rahkman, said. "The first eight weeks were no pressure on his foot. The past three weeks he was released to walk only in a boot."
Abdur-Rahkman has a doctor's appointment next week to determine the next step.
"He's healing very well, no pain whatsoever," his father added. "It's probably going to be a couple of months still."
Abdur-Rahkman told his hometown paper, the Morning Call, last month that he was excited about his future opportunities.
“I’m just trying to wait it out and see who’s interested. I know a couple of NBA teams are," he said. "Hopefully, I will get some free-agent tryouts. I had one workout with the Houston Rockets that went pretty well. It all depends on how the draft goes and the free-agent signings.
“I definitely will have opportunities to go overseas. I’m open to anything, really. Any time you get paid to play a game you love, it’s all good.”
The plan is to work out for some NBA teams once he's healthy and see if he can get a G-League opportunity, his father said.
No matter what, he'll never forget his run with the Wolverines.
“Now that I’ve been back home a little bit, things have settled in and I’ve thought more about it,” he said. “It’s crazy to say I played in the last possible game of my college career as a senior. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted but we played in the very last game and not a lot of people can say that.”
