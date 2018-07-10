Abdur-Rahkman averaged 12.9 points per game as a senior and helped lead the Wolverines to the National Championship game, a loss to Villanova. He had one workout before getting hurt.

Michigan shooting guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman suffered a broken foot working out for NBA teams, but he's recovering and hoping to get his shot at the pros later this year.

"He's trying to heal ... so far, so good," his father, Dawud Abdur-Rahkman, said. "The first eight weeks were no pressure on his foot. The past three weeks he was released to walk only in a boot."

Abdur-Rahkman has a doctor's appointment next week to determine the next step.

"He's healing very well, no pain whatsoever," his father added. "It's probably going to be a couple of months still."

Abdur-Rahkman told his hometown paper, the Morning Call, last month that he was excited about his future opportunities.

“I’m just trying to wait it out and see who’s interested. I know a couple of NBA teams are," he said. "Hopefully, I will get some free-agent tryouts. I had one workout with the Houston Rockets that went pretty well. It all depends on how the draft goes and the free-agent signings.

“I definitely will have opportunities to go overseas. I’m open to anything, really. Any time you get paid to play a game you love, it’s all good.”

The plan is to work out for some NBA teams once he's healthy and see if he can get a G-League opportunity, his father said.

No matter what, he'll never forget his run with the Wolverines.

“Now that I’ve been back home a little bit, things have settled in and I’ve thought more about it,” he said. “It’s crazy to say I played in the last possible game of my college career as a senior. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted but we played in the very last game and not a lot of people can say that.”