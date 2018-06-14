Michigan Basketball Must-See Video: D.J. Carton's Posterizing Dunk
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan class of 2019 target D.J. Carton measured 5-10 in bare feet at the NBA Player's Association Camp ... and then he did this.
It's not the first time the uber-athletic combo guard has dunked on someone this summer. He's made a habit of it, in fact, on his way to moving up the rankings.
2019 DJ Carton (@DJCarton) with the DUNK OF THE DAY 😳😳🔥🔥#NY2LASND2K18 @ny2lasports @QuadCityElite pic.twitter.com/XEAKeD9Cnt— Movement Hoops (@MovementHoops) March 31, 2018
Carton told TheWolfpacker.com's Jacey Zembal about his plans to visit Michigan later this month, and he also discussed his timetable here: D.J. Carton Talks Recruitment.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook