Michigan Basketball Must-See Video: D.J. Carton's Posterizing Dunk

Chris Balas
Michigan class of 2019 target D.J. Carton measured 5-10 in bare feet at the NBA Player's Association Camp ... and then he did this.

It's not the first time the uber-athletic combo guard has dunked on someone this summer. He's made a habit of it, in fact, on his way to moving up the rankings.

Carton told TheWolfpacker.com's Jacey Zembal about his plans to visit Michigan later this month, and he also discussed his timetable here: D.J. Carton Talks Recruitment.

