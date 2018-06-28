Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-28 16:23:24 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball News And Views: Beilein’s Freshman Expectations, More

Qv0ueihgvsp7kmedclxw
Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan head coach John Beilein got five new ‘Christmas presents’ when his freshmen arrived on campus last week. Some of Brandon Johns, Adrien Nunez, David DeJulius, Colin Castleton and Ignas Braz...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}