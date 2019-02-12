Matthews has an outstanding midrange game when he’s confident, though, and when he starts hot, look out. When he came out of the game smoking last year in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal against Michigan State, the coaches had an inkling they were going to win.

VIEWS: He had so many walks and charges last year, Beilein noted, that it might have spooked him a bit and forced him to slow down and overthink things.

“He can do that. Just take your time, find the seams, shoot on the way up, not on the way down, don’t try to draw a foul … just explode to the rim."

BEILEIN: “You watch those clips, there was a lot of confidence involved in him believing in himself in those situations. Somteimes he’s trying not to miss. Some games this year he’s been four or five feet from the basket and couldn’t throw it in.

Michigan travels to Penn State tonight as a 6.5-point favorite needing a win to stay in first place. That’s assuming Purdue wins at Maryland … not an easy proposition.

This team doesn’t go as Matthews goes offensively — he needs to be on the floor because this team will continue to win with defense, regardless — but it can be dominant when he’s on.



NEWS: Freshman forward Ignas Brazdeikis struggled for the second game in a row against Wisconsin, held to two points on 1-for-9 shooting.

BEILEIN: “He had a 6-10 guy on him [in Ethan Happ]. They were much better guarding action where we were trying to get him open than other teams have been. They are so sound defensively that they don’t make some of the mistakes other teams have.

“He’s going to have to earn it. He’s playing his first year college, and Ethan Happ has been guarding stuff like that for five years, so he’s a little ahead of him. Iggy is trying to catch up.”

VIEWS: The fact that Michigan almost won at Wisconsin anyway and pulled away from the Badgers late shows one of the strengths of this U-M team. While you’d like your leading scorer to … well, score … this team can win in other ways, starting with the defense.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again — Big Ten teams know your every strength and weakness. There’s a reason why Beilein teams are so good in postseason play … they’re a tough scout on only a few days’ prep.

Between that and the fact that defense travels and will keep them in most games even when shots aren’t falling, we like this team’s chances in the postseason.

Oh ... and Brazdeikis will be just fine. He's shown he has no memory when it comes to bad performances.

NEWS: Junior point guard Zavier Simpson is on pace for 200 assists this year.

BEILEIN: “Early in his career it was one extra dribble, little delay, just wasn't making simple plays. It was a like a singles hitter who would try to hit a home run every time … once he began to appreciate how he could do less by hitting the open man, that’s why the numbers are what they are right now.

“The ones that are so simple that they don’t stand out … he can be on a fast break, hit Jordan Poole at 25 feet or take one more step, hit him at 21. We don’t want Jordan to have to dribble. It’s that recognition. That little feel he wouldn’t appreciate, he now understands.”

VIEWS: His play in the pick and roll really sums up who he’s become. He has to see the opposite corners, the trailer … he’s looking at four things at one time, and while nobody’s perfect, Beilein noted, Simpson has become “exceptional at making the smart decision.”

"There’s no question he’s going to want to coach someday,” he said. “You should see him in our camps. I think he’s got high interest in the game and what he can do to learn as much as he can.”

Which is why you’ll often see him talking to officials on the floor to get interpretations about certain calls.

Just two years ago Simpson was someone many thought would be recruited over. Now it’s hard to imagine life without him.

NEWS: Simpson and junior Jon Teske have become very comfortable with each other on the floor.

BEILEIN: “They were in the same class together, a little under-recruited who came in with an edge about them. A lot of people doubted if they could play at Michigan. J

“I just love the way they work together. They really have a great feel for each other. Zavier now has 135 assists, Jon is one of the best analytically pick and roll finishers in country. He doesn’t have a lot of assists, but not a lot of turnovers, either.”

VIEWS: Who would have seen it coming? Not us … or anybody, if they’re really honest, outside of maybe Beilein.

In the past, MSU’s Cassius Winston and Simpson would have been the types of players you’d find on the other’s team — now neither school would trade their guy for the other.

Simpson has added that “refuse to lose” mentality that’s so underrated, and that guys like Zack Novak and Trey Burke brought to Michigan in the past. Teske, meanwhile, has been one of Beilein’s best developments, so to speak.

It’s been incredible to watch it all come together.