Michigan class of 2018 signees Adrien Nunez and Ignas Brazdeikis went head to head this winter. Both came away impressed.

Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More’s Nunez, now a self-reported 6-6 and 205 pounds, was closer to 199 when he got the call to defend Brazdeikis at the late January National Prep School Invitational in Rhode Island.

It wasn’t easy, he admitted with a laugh. He was giving away a good 20 pounds, and Mono (Ont., Canada) Orangeville Prep’s Brazdeikis brought his ‘A’ game, scoring 26 points to Nunez’ 18.

“That was really cool,” Nunez said. “It was kind of surreal, to be honest. I’d seen videos of my future teammates and everything, but playing on the court with him was a pretty cool moment.

“We talked before the game, and we chatted afterward. It’s going to be a good couple of years with that guy.”

During the game, however, they were all business. Nunez admitted he had his hands full with a motivated Brazdeikis, who recently created a stir with this offseason workout video:



