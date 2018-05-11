Michigan Basketball, Nunez On Guarding Brazdeikis: “He’s An Animal”
Michigan class of 2018 signees Adrien Nunez and Ignas Brazdeikis went head to head this winter. Both came away impressed.
Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More’s Nunez, now a self-reported 6-6 and 205 pounds, was closer to 199 when he got the call to defend Brazdeikis at the late January National Prep School Invitational in Rhode Island.
It wasn’t easy, he admitted with a laugh. He was giving away a good 20 pounds, and Mono (Ont., Canada) Orangeville Prep’s Brazdeikis brought his ‘A’ game, scoring 26 points to Nunez’ 18.
“That was really cool,” Nunez said. “It was kind of surreal, to be honest. I’d seen videos of my future teammates and everything, but playing on the court with him was a pretty cool moment.
“We talked before the game, and we chatted afterward. It’s going to be a good couple of years with that guy.”
During the game, however, they were all business. Nunez admitted he had his hands full with a motivated Brazdeikis, who recently created a stir with this offseason workout video:
Summer work ‼️‼️— Ignas Brazdeikis (@_iggy_braz) May 10, 2018
📹 @jarghesevon pic.twitter.com/ouzGb4LIFG
“He is a bull, man,” Nunez said with a laugh. “I was guarding him the whole game, because [my coaches] were like, ‘you’re probably the only person who can try and stop him.’ He is so strong, so skilled, can shoot it … I was just exhausted after that game.”
Brazdeikis laughed when told of his future teammate’s comments.
“I had to go hard in that match up,” he said. “But he’s lights out shooting it. His shot form is so consistent, and he has a real good feel for the game.”
The two will likely go head to head in several practices to come, something Nunez admitted he wasn’t looking forward to.
“He’s like an animal,” he said. “I’m glad I don’t have to face him again … oh, wait. Well, at least probably not until June or July.”
