Allen is ranked as the No. 46 overall player in the country and the No. 9 small forward, while Weston is the No. 96 ranked player in the country and the No. 26 shooting guard per Rivals.com.

Allen plays in the same AAU program as U-M 2020 signees and incoming freshmen Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams .

The 6-7 wing can play multiple positions, which fits into the mold of player that U-M head coach Juwan Howard has been looking for on the recruiting trail and in the transfer market this offseason.

Weston averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds per game last season in the Chicago Public League, earning second-team IHSA Class 3A All-State honors. Last summer, he averaged 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game with the Mac Irvin Fire on the AAU circuit.

He isn't just looking for a place to play collegiately, he's also undecided on where he will play his final season of high basketball. He's looking to enroll in a prep school in the fall.

A versatile backcourt and wing player, Weston can play multiple positions on the floor, just like the aforementioned Allen.

"It doesn't matter where you put me, I'm sill going to rebound, I'm still going to pass and score," Weston told Orange & Blue News recently. "Most schools are looking at me to play the 2 or 3, though."