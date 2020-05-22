Michigan Basketball Offers 2021 Four-Stars Quincy Allen, Brandon Weston
Michigan Wolverines basketball extended offers to 2021 Washington (D.C.) Maret School four-star small forward Quincy Allen and Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park four-star shooting guard Brandon Weston on Friday.
Allen is ranked as the No. 46 overall player in the country and the No. 9 small forward, while Weston is the No. 96 ranked player in the country and the No. 26 shooting guard per Rivals.com.
Quincy Allen
Allen also holds offers from Florida, Miami, N.C. State, Villanova, Virginia and others.
He averaged 11.1 points per game last season for Maret School.
Allen plays in the same AAU program as U-M 2020 signees and incoming freshmen Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams.
The 6-7 wing can play multiple positions, which fits into the mold of player that U-M head coach Juwan Howard has been looking for on the recruiting trail and in the transfer market this offseason.
Brandon Weston
Weston also holds offers from Arizona State, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Wisconsin and others.
Weston averaged 24 points and 10 rebounds per game last season in the Chicago Public League, earning second-team IHSA Class 3A All-State honors. Last summer, he averaged 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds per game with the Mac Irvin Fire on the AAU circuit.
He isn't just looking for a place to play collegiately, he's also undecided on where he will play his final season of high basketball. He's looking to enroll in a prep school in the fall.
A versatile backcourt and wing player, Weston can play multiple positions on the floor, just like the aforementioned Allen.
"It doesn't matter where you put me, I'm sill going to rebound, I'm still going to pass and score," Weston told Orange & Blue News recently. "Most schools are looking at me to play the 2 or 3, though."
I just received a offer from @umichbball University of Michigan. Blessed 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/V9ZsZgFuTO— Brandon Weston (@BWest233) May 22, 2020
