Dusty May has put together his first coaching staff at Michigan. While many of the moves have been known, Michigan has released a statement with profiles and quotes, making six hires official.

The new staff members include;Mike Boynton Jr., assistant coachJustin Joyner, assistant coachAkeem Miskdeen, assistant coachKyle Church, assistant coach/general managerDrew Williamson, assistant coach/director of player developmentBrandon Gilbert, special assistant to the head coach

Profiles for each coach can be found in the press release here.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

In the press release, Michigan Basketball head coach Dusty May included a statement;

"In my recent press conference, I emphasized the importance of assembling a team of outstanding teachers who excel in communication and instruction. I'm happy to announce that we've achieved that goal. While I was already familiar with some of our coaches, I took great care in selecting the best candidates for the remaining positions. Together, this group has a broad basketball background, a strong work ethic and admirable personal attributes. I've already witnessed their unwavering commitment to success, and I'm incredibly impressed."

STATEMENTS FROM COACHES

"I'm ecstatic for this opportunity to work at a world-class institution like the University of Michigan. The Michigan brand is one of the strongest in the world, and having the chance to assist in re-establishing the Wolverines as a championship program is a responsibility I will not take lightly. Most important for me, it is the opportunity to work for, and with, an elite winner like Coach May. My family and I cannot wait to move to Ann Arbor and get started on restoring the pride of all of the great Wolverines worldwide."-- assistant coach Mike Boynton Jr.

"When I learned about the opportunity to work with Coach May at the University of Michigan, I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime chance. Working at a place with the rich tradition of Michigan and with a coach and person of Dusty's caliber is invigorating. I feel incredibly fortunate to join this staff, and although there is a lot of work ahead of us, I've never been one to shy away from a challenge. I am excited to embark on the journey of building a program that can contend for and win championships."-- assistant coach Justin Joyner

"My family and I are extremely blessed and excited to join the University of Michigan. Reuniting with Coach May makes this opportunity even more special. Growing up watching the Big Ten, particularly Michigan Basketball, I know the strength of this program and league. Becoming a small part of its rich tradition and history means so much to me. I am going to work relentlessly to add to all of it and make sure we have every chance to succeed -- on and off the floor."-- assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen

"My basketball career has taken me to several special places, but I couldn't be more excited to join the community of Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan. I am very thankful, and fortunate, to have worked alongside coach May for well over the last decade. He is a tireless worker and has a great basketball mind. I look forward to supporting him, our staff and our players. I am excited to help the block 'M' back to the top of the Big Ten and the national landscape."-- assistant coach/general manager Kyle Church

"I'm honored to join the coaching staff at the University of Michigan under Coach May. Working, and learning, from him over the last three years has been a blessing. As a fan of the Big Ten, I fully understand the importance of the Wolverines and the significance of the block M in the world of college sports. The league has an unparalleled reputation and prestige. I look forward to bringing my passion for the game and love for developing outstanding young men to the program."-- assistant coach Drew Williamson

"I couldn't be more excited to join Coach May's staff at the University of Michigan. I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to work alongside incredible people each day and under the leadership of Coach May. Michigan is a world-class institution and I am honored to represent such a prestigious university and revered athletic department."-- special assistant to the head coach Brandon Gilbert