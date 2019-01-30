Michigan Basketball Photo Feature, Highlights: Wolverines Bully OSU
Michigan stifled Ohio State, dominating with defense in a 65-49 win. Photo feature, compliments of USA TODAY Sports Images, and highlights here ...
It was a block party at Crisler Center last night. Thanks to your host, Jordan Poole. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RrdzTRPD2T— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 30, 2019
