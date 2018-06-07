Michigan's full 2018-19 basketball schedule has not yet been released, but we do know seven of the non-conference games and which Big Ten foes the team will play once instead of twice.

NCAA.com's Andy Katz compiled a top 20 list of the best conference challenge games, meaning matchups between differing conferences like the ACC/Big Ten Challenge or SEC/Big 12 Challenge, to name two.

The Wolverines made the list twice — both times in the top five.

Michigan's national championship game rematch against Villanova checked in at No. 3. Here's what Katz had to say about the contest:

"Everyone loves a rematch of a national title game. Neither team will look anything like they did in April in San Antonio. Both will need time to develop and reach their potential. But there is still some star power returning with Charles Matthews and Phil Booth back, respectively, for Michigan and Nova."

The game will be a part of the Gavitt Games, which is a challenge between the Big East and Big Ten. U-M will travel to Villanova for the meeting on Nov. 14.

The second Michigan game to appear on the list is the team's Big Ten/ACC Challenge affair, which will be against North Carolina at the Crisler Center on Nov. 28. It was ranked No. 5.

Here is what Katz said about the matchup:

"The Wolverines will have already gone through the Villanova test before hosting the Tar Heels. This will be a great opportunity for North Carolina freshman stud Nassir Little to see how he handles being a focus of an elite coach’s opposing team’s scout. Both schools won’t have to worry about power-rating points. This is just another great game for both."

Michigan played at North Carolina last year as a part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Tar Heels demolished the Wolverines, 86-71. That means they will have a second chance to get revenge on a team that beat them handily last season.

Here is the rest of Katz's top five:

1. Kansas at Kentucky, SEC-Big 12 Challenge, Jan. 26: "This was a natural to pair since it wasn’t going to occur in the Champions Classic in November. Kansas and Kentucky are likely top five preseason teams and by late January should be well on their way toward front-runner status in the Big 12 and the SEC, respectively. This game could have No. 1 seed implications."

2. Indiana at Duke, ACC-Big Ten Challenge, Nov. 27: "The Hoosiers may not be ready for this game, but Duke will be coming off a brutal slate at the Maui Invitational that could test the Blue Devils. The star power will be on display in the class of 2018 with Indiana’s Romeo Langford going up against Duke’s Zion Williamson, R.J. Barrett and Cam Reddish, the top three players in the class."

4. West Virginia at Tennessee, SEC-Big 12 Challenge, Jan. 26: "This will be a front-court dream. The Mountaineers have the shot-blocking beast in Sagaba Konate while the Vols have a steady presence inside in Grant Williams. This game may not get the hype it deserves but both programs will compete for a top three finish in their respective leagues."

10 of the top 13 games in the rankings involve one Big Ten team.

Michigan and the entire Big Ten's conference schedule breakdown can be found HERE.