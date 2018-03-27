Ticker
basketball

Michigan Basketball Podcast: Former U-M Hoops Assistant Mike Boyd

Chris Balas • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Former U-M assistant Mike Boyd joins Chris Balas and MHoops1 and MHoops2 to talk Michigan basketball.

Michigan heads to San Antonio and The Final Four after winning the West Regional.
