Michigan Basketball Podcast: Former Assistant Mike Boyd & Chris Balas
Former Michigan assistant Mike Boyd joins Chris Balas to talk about U-M's big rivalry week, an upcoming game at Northwestern.
RELATED: Wolverines Offer 2021 Four-Star Jaden Akins
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook