Michigan Basketball Podcast: Former Assistant Mike Boyd & Chris Balas

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan assistant Mike Boyd joins Chris Balas to talk about U-M's big rivalry week, an upcoming game at Northwestern.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard won his first game over MSU Saturday.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard won his first game over MSU Saturday. (USA Today Sports Images)

