Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-18 09:30:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Basketball Podcast: Tim McCormick Talks Wagner, Wolverines

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Rgog9bokgmjjmrtf5f7i
Moe Wagner went 2-0 against Michigan State in his final year in a Michigan uniform.

Tim McCormick called Moe Wagner to the NBA months ago. He talks about that, and Michigan's future, in this podcast.

Here's McCormick, discussing all things Michigan basketball with senior editor John Borton.


Here are the podcast highlights.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @AndrewVcourt, @Balas_Wolverine and @EvanPetzold.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}